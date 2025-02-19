MATIV HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $MATV Reports Quarterly Earnings

MATIV HOLDINGS ($MATV) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, beating estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $458,600,000, missing estimates of $493,544,003 by $-34,944,003.
MATIV HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
MATIV HOLDINGS insiders have traded $MATV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM M COOK purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $31,125
MATIV HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of MATIV HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,544,028 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,233,035
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,010,448 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,013,883
- BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 835,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,186,649
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 737,633 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,040,199
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 660,333 shares (-23.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,197,629
- PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 403,360 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,396,624
- INVESCO LTD. added 364,117 shares (+62.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,968,875
