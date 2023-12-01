News & Insights

Markets
MATV

Mativ Holdings Completes Sale Of Engineered Papers Business

December 01, 2023 — 07:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV), a maker and seller of specialty materials, said on Friday that it has completed the sale of its Engineered Papers business to Evergreen Hill Enterprise, Pte. Ltd.

Julie Schertell, CEO of Mativ, commented, "For Mativ, this is an important part of unlocking our strategy to become a leading manufacturer of specialty materials. As we head into 2024, over 80% of our revenue will be from our Advanced Technical Materials segment, where we have strong positions in large, growing, profitable markets."

In August, Mativ had announced the sale of its Engineered Papers business for $620 million to Evergreen Hill.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MATV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.