(RTTNews) - Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV), a specialty materials company, on Monday announced that it has commenced a private offering of $400 million of senior notes, due 2029.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem its 6.875 percent senior notes due 2026, and to repay around $43 million debt.

