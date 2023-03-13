Mativ Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MATV

In trading on Monday, shares of Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.65, changing hands as low as $23.00 per share. Mativ Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MATV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MATV's low point in its 52 week range is $18.29 per share, with $30.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.37.

