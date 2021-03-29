Stocks
MTNB

Matinas Posts Quarterly Loss In-Line With Expectations

Contributor
Priti Ramgarhia TipRanks
Published

Matinas BioPharma incurred a loss of $0.03 per share in 4Q, which met analysts’ expectations. The reported loss by the biopharmaceutical company was smaller than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $0.04 per share.

Matinas’ (MTNB) research and development expenses increased 2.9% on a year-over-year basis to $3.5 million in the quarter, while total general and administrative expenses surged 30.4% to $3 million.

Matinas CEO Jerome D. Jabbour said, “The completion of the head-to-head ENHANCE-IT trial of LYPDISO vs. Vascepa and the results which support the potential for LYPDISO to demonstrate a superior cardioprotective effect to Vascepa, have positioned us to identify and potentially secure a global partner for the continued development of this promising, next-generation drug.” (See Matinas stock analysis on TipRanks)

On Feb. 1, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $3 (168% upside potential).

According to McCarthy, “the overall data set for ENHANCE is actually quite good and the next step is likely an outcomes trial, potentially with a partner.”

Furthermore, the analyst said, “In addition, while we await next steps for Lypdiso, don't forget Matinas has a pipeline with updates expected in 2021 (MAT2203, MAT2501, LNC-based collaborations) and the company has cash runway likely through 2022, ~$60M. Combined, we view MTNB shares as oversold and would Buy on the weakness.”

Shares have rallied 60% over the past year, while Wall Street analysts are still bullish about the stock. The Strong Buy consensus rating boasts 4 unanimous Buy ratings. Looking ahead, the average analyst price target stands at $3.67, putting the upside potential at about 227.7% over the next 12 months.

Related News:
KBR Provides Long-Term Financial Targets; Shares Pop 13%
Bioventus’ 4Q Results Outperform Analysts’ Expectations
Satsuma Posts Wider-Than-Feared Quarterly Loss

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTNB

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular