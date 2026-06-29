Matinas BioPharma Receives Additional NYSE Notice Of Non-Compliance; Compliance Plan Accepted

(RTTNews) - Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that on June 24, 2026, it received an additional notice from the NYSE American LLC stating that the company is not in compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards that require a company to have stockholders' equity of at least $4 million if it has reported losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years.

The company also provided an update on the compliance plan it had previously submitted to NYSE in response to an earlier deficiency notice.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had stockholders' equity of $4.83 million. As of March 31, 2026, Matinas had stockholders' equity of $3.02 million and incurred losses in the most recent five fiscal years ended December 31, 2025.

In April 2026, Matinas received an NYSE American non-compliance notice for failing to meet the $6 million minimum stockholders' equity requirement applicable to companies with losses in their five most recent fiscal years.

Following that, on May 4, Matinas submitted a plan to the NYSE detailing actions it has taken or will take to regain compliance with the continued listing standards.

The current notice also indicated that the NYSE American staff had determined to accept the plan and grant a plan period through October 2, 2027.

Accordingly, the company may continue its listing during the plan period and will be subject to periodic reviews, including quarterly monitoring, for compliance with the plan until it has regained compliance.

If the company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by the end of the plan period, then NYSE may initiate delisting proceedings.

Matinas's lead investigational drug, MAT2203, is an oral, broad-spectrum treatment for invasive, deadly fungal infections. In the Phase 2 EnACT study that evaluated MAT2203 in HIV patients suffering from cryptococcal meningitis, MAT2203 met its primary endpoint.

A further evaluation of MAT2203 was planned in a single Phase 3 registration trial as an oral step-down monotherapy following treatment with AmBisome (liposomal amphotericin B), compared with the standard of care, in patients with invasive aspergillosis.

MTNB has traded between $0.48 and $3.09 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's(26-06-2026) trade at $0.64, up 3.15%.

In the after-hours market, MTNB was down 4.84% at $0.611.

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