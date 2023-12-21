News & Insights

Markets
MTNB

Matinas BioPharma Plans To Meet With FDA In Q1 To Finalize Phase 3 Protocol For MAT2203

December 21, 2023 — 08:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. announced receipt of written feedback from FDA on its proposed revised protocol for a Phase 3 study of MAT2203 in patients with invasive aspergillosis with limited or no treatment options. The company noted that the preliminary written comments move it closer to alignment with FDA on the design of a single Phase 3 registration trial for the approval of MAT2203. At the FDA's invitation, the company is planning a meeting early in the first quarter of 2024 to discuss and finalize the Phase 3 protocol.

Jerome Jabbour, CEO of Matinas, said: "The latest feedback from FDA has moved us closer to agreement, and we believe accepting the FDA's invitation for a meeting in early 2024 will be the final step in achieving full alignment with FDA."

Shares of Matinas BioPharma are up 3% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.