Matinas BioPharma To Merge With GH Power; Sells LNC Platform And MAT2203 To Azurity Pharmaceuticals

(RTTNews) - Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced a strategic business combination with GH Power Inc. to form, a publicity traded clean energy and green hydrogen company, and signed a definitive agreement to sell its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) technology and lead antifungal candidate MAT2203 to Azurity Pharmaceuticals.

Business Combination with GH Power

Under the definitive agreement, Matinas will merge with GH Power to create GH Power International, a NYSE-listed company focused on advanced clean energy solutions. GH Power's proprietary modular reactor systems convert scrap metals and water into high-purity alumina, clean hydrogen, and thermal energy, targeting industrial decarbonization and critical mineral production. The combined entity plans to accelerate commercialization, expand project development across North America and Europe, and leverage public capital markets to support growth.

Sale of LNC Platform and MAT2203

Matinas also signed a stock purchase agreement to sell its subsidiary Matinas BioPharma Nanotechnologies Inc., including MAT2203 and the LNC technology platform, to Azurity Pharmaceuticals.

The deal includes $4 million upfront, up to $17.5 million in milestone payments, and future mid-single-digit royalties.

Strategic Outlook

The dual transaction marks a significant pivot for Matinas, shifting its focus from biopharmaceutical development to clean energy and critical materials. The new GH Power International aims to position itself at the forefront of green hydrogen and industrial decarbonization markets, while Azurity gains rights to advance MAT2203 and the LNC platform for pharmaceutical applications.

MTNB has traded between $0.37 and $3.09 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $0.48, down 36.45%. During overnight trading the stock is at $0.40, down 16.04%.

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