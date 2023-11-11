Matinas Biopharma Holdings (FRA:6LJ) Price Target Increased by 7.04% to 1.95

The average one-year price target for Matinas Biopharma Holdings (FRA:6LJ) has been revised to 1.95 / share. This is an increase of 7.04% from the prior estimate of 1.82 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.28 to a high of 2.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 992.83% from the latest reported closing price of 0.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matinas Biopharma Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6LJ is 0.01%, a decrease of 52.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 27,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,021K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sargent Investment Group holds 3,923K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,252K shares, representing a decrease of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6LJ by 37.54% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,322K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6LJ by 28.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,959K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6LJ by 24.77% over the last quarter.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors holds 1,399K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.