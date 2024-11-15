News & Insights

Matinas BioPharma Faces Uncertain Future After Halting MAT2203 Development

November 15, 2024 — 01:01 am EST

Matinas BioPharma Holdings (MTNB) has disclosed a new risk, in the Innovation / R&D category.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings faces significant business risk following the discontinuation of its lead product candidate, MAT2203, due to the termination of negotiations for global rights. The company has reduced its workforce by 80% and halted all product development activities to conserve cash, while seeking strategic alternatives that may not materialize. The uncertainty surrounding the potential for a successful transaction, including the possibility of dissolution, poses a threat to shareholder value and future research endeavors. Additionally, any strategic transaction undertaken may lead to increased expenditures and integration challenges, further complicating the company’s operational stability.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on MTNB stock based on 2 Holds.

MTNB

