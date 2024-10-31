Matinas BioPharma downgraded to Hold from Buy at Maxim

Maxim downgraded Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) to Hold from Buy.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MTNB:
- Matinas BioPharma says MAT2203 partnership negotiations terminated
- Matinas BioPharma Slashes Workforce Amid Financial Turmoil
- Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (September 2 to September 6) – Stay Invested
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.