News & Insights

Stocks

Matinas BioPharma cut to Hold at Maxim on termination of MAT2203 talks

October 31, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Maxim downgraded Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) to Hold from Buy. The company announced that partnering negotiations for its lead asset MAT2203 – oral amphotericin – as part of the previously disclosed non-binding term sheet regarding global rights were terminated by the prospective partner, and as a result, Matinas is implementing 80% workforce reduction, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The company had $14.3M in cash at the end of Q2, which should provide operating capital into 2025, but it also lacks funds to materially advance any programs forward, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MTNB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.