Matinas BioPharma cut to Hold at Maxim on termination of MAT2203 talks

Maxim downgraded Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) to Hold from Buy. The company announced that partnering negotiations for its lead asset MAT2203 – oral amphotericin – as part of the previously disclosed non-binding term sheet regarding global rights were terminated by the prospective partner, and as a result, Matinas is implementing 80% workforce reduction, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The company had $14.3M in cash at the end of Q2, which should provide operating capital into 2025, but it also lacks funds to materially advance any programs forward, the firm added.

