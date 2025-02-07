Matinas BioPharma Appoints Evelyn D’An as Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair

Matinas BioPharma appoints Evelyn D’An as independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee, effective February 5, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has appointed Evelyn D’An as an independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee, effective February 5, 2025. D’An brings significant experience in corporate governance and financial oversight, having served on various boards and as a former partner at Ernst & Young. She will also participate in the Nominating & Governance Committee at Matinas. CEO Jerome D. Jabbour expressed enthusiasm about her joining the board, highlighting her strategic background as a valuable addition at a crucial time for the company. Matinas BioPharma focuses on innovative therapies using its lipid nanocrystal delivery technology.

Potential Positives

Evelyn D’An has been appointed as an independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee, bringing extensive corporate governance and financial oversight experience to Matinas BioPharma's Board of Directors.

Her previous role as a partner at Ernst & Young and experience in various industries adds significant credibility and expertise to the company’s governance structure.

The appointment is seen as timely and beneficial during an important phase for the company, indicating confidence in steering the company towards future goals.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of Evelyn D’An may indicate a gap in the existing Board's qualifications or oversight, prompting the need for external expertise.

The mention of potential winddown or dissolution of the Company raises concerns about its financial stability and future viability.

The forward-looking statements warn investors about risks and uncertainties, potentially leading to a lack of confidence in the Company's future performance.

FAQ

Who has been appointed to Matinas BioPharma's Board of Directors?

Evelyn D’An has been appointed as an independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee.

What experience does Evelyn D’An bring to Matinas BioPharma?

Ms. D’An has extensive corporate governance, financial oversight, and accounting experience, serving on various board committees.

What role will Evelyn D’An serve at Matinas BioPharma?

She will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Nominating & Governance Committee.

How has Matinas BioPharma's CEO reacted to Evelyn D’An's appointment?

Jerome D. Jabbour, CEO, expressed delight in welcoming Evelyn to the Board, highlighting her strategic expertise.

What is the focus of Matinas BioPharma as a company?

Matinas BioPharma specializes in delivering groundbreaking therapies using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MTNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $MTNB stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Matinas BioPharma



Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: MTNB) today announced the appointment of Evelyn D’An to its Board of Directors as an independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee, effective Wednesday, February 5, 2025.





Ms. D’An is an experienced board director and financial leader with extensive corporate governance, financial oversight, and accounting experience with a range of both public and private companies, where she has served as Chair of Audit Committees and as a member of various other board committees. Ms. D’An is also a former partner of Ernst & Young, where she spent 18 years serving clients in retail, consumer products, technology, and other sectors. She will serve as Chair of the Matinas Audit Committee and will also serve as a member of the Matinas Nominating & Governance Committee.





“We are delighted to welcome Evelyn to the Matinas Board,” commented Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Matinas. “Evelyn’s background as an experienced Audit Committee chair and business leader fills a need, and her commercial and strategic expertise complements the experience of our other Board members. We are honored that she has chosen to join us at this important time for the Company.”







About Matinas BioPharma







Matinas BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering groundbreaking therapies using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology.





For more information, please visit



www.matinasbiopharma.com



.







Forward-looking Statements







This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the appointment of Ms. D’An, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the sale of MAT 2203, and the evaluation of other alternatives for the Company, including a winddown or dissolution of the Company; and the other factors listed under "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Matinas BioPharma’s product candidates are all in a development stage and are not available for sale or use.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.