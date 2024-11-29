News & Insights

Matica Fintec Proposes Amendments and Share Capital Increase

November 29, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

Matica Fintec SpA (IT:MFT) has released an update.

Matica Fintec SpA’s Board of Directors has proposed amendments to the company’s Articles of Association to introduce increased voting rights for long-term shareholders, aiming to encourage medium to long-term investments. Additionally, the board plans to increase share capital by issuing up to 20 million new shares, pending approval at an upcoming extraordinary shareholders’ meeting. These changes align with current legislative practices and aim to strengthen shareholder governance.

