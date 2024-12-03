Mathew Walker Boosts Stake in Blaze Minerals

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.

Mathew Walker has significantly increased his stake in Blaze Minerals Limited, with his voting power growing from 9.51% to 10.69% following a capital reduction by Gecko Minerals Limited. This change involved a distribution of 100 million shares to Walker, marking a notable shift in shareholding dynamics for the company. Investors may find this strategic move by Walker indicative of Blaze Minerals’ potential for future growth.

