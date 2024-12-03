News & Insights

Stocks

Mathew Walker Boosts Stake in Blaze Minerals

December 03, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mathew Walker has significantly increased his stake in Blaze Minerals Limited, with his voting power growing from 9.51% to 10.69% following a capital reduction by Gecko Minerals Limited. This change involved a distribution of 100 million shares to Walker, marking a notable shift in shareholding dynamics for the company. Investors may find this strategic move by Walker indicative of Blaze Minerals’ potential for future growth.

For further insights into AU:BLZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.