Mathew D’Souza, Bitcoin Pioneer, Dies At 29

Mathew D’Souza, the founder and CEO of Blockware Solutions and Blockware Mining and the manager of the Blockchain Opportunity Fund, died on August 21, 2020 after a seven-year battle with leukemia. He was 29 years old.

D’Souza’s passing was announced by Blockware Solutions, a service provider for the Bitcoin mining industry and one of the largest distributors of mining rigs in the U.S., which he founded in 2017. The Blockchain Opportunity Fund, which he also founded in 2017, serves investors as a multi-million dollar cryptocurrency hedge fund. Blockware Mining, which D’Souza founded in 2019, has generated over 52 percent returns for its investors, according to the announcement.

“Matt came from humble beginnings,” Blockware Solutions shared. “At the age of 13, Matt began caddying at the Park Ridge Country Club. He went on to be awarded the Evans Scholarship to the University of Illinois in 2008. The Evans Scholarship is a full tuition and housing scholarship for high-achieving caddies who embody a strong caddie record, excellent academics, financial need and outstanding character — all qualities Matt possessed.”

D’Souza was an outspoken advocate and educator for blockchain technology and the Bitcoin ecosystem. He co-authored detailed research reports on behalf of Blockware, including a recent analysis of how the bitcoin price is influenced by miners. He was a frequent guest of industry podcast and events, including Bitcoin Magazine’s Halving live stream. But it was his advocacy for his team members and support of his loved ones that may best define his legacy.

“Despite all of his achievements in the cryptocurrency industry, Matt can be best remembered for his huge heart, strong will and generous spirit,” according to Blockware Solutions. “Everyone who knew him, loved him.”

Blockware Solutions asked that those who want to honor D’Souza’s memory make donations to the Evans Scholars Foundation.

