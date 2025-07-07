The Math Shows USVM Can Go To $98

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (Symbol: USVM), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $97.93 per unit.

With USVM trading at a recent price near $85.73 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.24% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of USVM's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), Addus HomeCare Corp (Symbol: ADUS), and SILA REALTY TRUST INC (Symbol: SILA). Although BIO has traded at a recent price of $251.56/share, the average analyst target is 24.19% higher at $312.40/share. Similarly, ADUS has 21.67% upside from the recent share price of $111.86 if the average analyst target price of $136.10/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SILA to reach a target price of $28.00/share, which is 16.57% above the recent price of $24.02. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BIO, ADUS, and SILA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF USVM $85.73 $97.93 14.24% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc BIO $251.56 $312.40 24.19% Addus HomeCare Corp ADUS $111.86 $136.10 21.67% SILA REALTY TRUST INC SILA $24.02 $28.00 16.57%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

