Mateusz Juroszek Increases Stake in Gentoo Media

Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mateusz Juroszek’s MJ Foundation Family Foundation has acquired 2,000 shares in Gentoo Media Inc., a leading iGaming affiliate company, bringing their total holdings to over 24 million shares. Gentoo Media, formerly part of Gaming Innovation Group, is now an independent entity listed on both the Oslo Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm. This move signifies continued confidence in the company’s strategic direction and market position.

For further insights into GIGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.