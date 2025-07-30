Materion Reports Higher Net Profit In Q2, Reaffirms FY Adj. Earnings View

Markets
(RTTNews) - Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported an increase in net income for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year.

Net income rose to $25.1 million from $19.0 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting improved profitability and operational leverage.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report earnings of $1.20 per share, typically excluding special items.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.21 versus $0.91 last year

Adjusted earnings per share, excluding acquisition amortization and special items, were $1.37, slightly lower than $1.42 in the prior year period.

Net sales grew slightly to $431.7 million from $425.9 million a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA was down to $55.8 million from $57.8 million last year, driven by lower volumes but improved operational and cost structure.

Jugal Vijayvargiya, president & CEO, said that the company achieved record margins and strong cash flow, despite reduced demand from China, highlighting the team's efforts in enhancing cost efficiency and operational performance.

Management reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance of $5.30 to $5.70, expecting improved order rates and new business wins amid ongoing tariff uncertainties.

As of Wednesday, Materion Corporation's stock closed 1.98% or $1.86 lower at $92.06. Shares are currently trading 4.33% or $3.98 higher at $96.00

