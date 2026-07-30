Materion To Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Materion Corporation MTRN is set to release its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Materion’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $548.1 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 27%. Over the past 60 days, the earnings estimate for second-quarter 2026 has moved up 0.65% to $1.55 per share. The figure reflects a 13% increase from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.37 per share.

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Materion’s Earnings Surprise History

Over the trailing four quarters, Materion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and matched the same in the remaining quarter. MTRN has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.96%. The trend is shown in the chart below.



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What the Zacks Model Unveils for MTRN

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Materion this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Materion is +5.39%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: MTRN currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Materion’s Q2 Performance

In the first quarter of 2026, value-added (VA) sales, which exclude the impact of pass-through precious metal costs, increased 1% year over year to $261.8 million, including precision clad strip. Lower precision clad strip sales due to the ongoing production ramp weighed on overall growth. Excluding precision clad strip, VA sales climbed 10%, driven by broad-based strength across the company's portfolio.

Materion’s order book remained robust heading into the second quarter. The company had noted that over the last 12 months, Aerospace & Defense orders were up around 50%, energy order rates were up 20% and semiconductor order rates were up 10%. Materion exited the first quarter with a record backlog, up 20% year over year, reflecting strong momentum from new business wins and favorable end-market demand. These trends are expected to support second-quarter results.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% year over year to $52.9 million in the first quarter, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 140 basis points to a record 20.2% of VA sales. The improvement was driven by higher volumes, favorable pricing and mix, and strong operational execution in the Electronic Materials and Precision Optics businesses.

Overall, Materion is expected to have delivered a solid second-quarter performance, supported by healthy demand across key end markets, a record backlog and continued operational improvements.

How are Materion’s Segments Expected to Have Fared in Q2?

In Electronic Materials, first-quarter 2026 VA sales rose 18% year over year to $91.6 million, supported by robust semiconductor demand as well as strength in industrial, life sciences, and aerospace & defense markets. Demand continues to benefit from AI-driven investments in high-performance memory and data storage, alongside improving trends in power applications and communications devices.

The segment generated record adjusted EBITDA of $25.9 million, up 95% year over year, on higher volumes, improved pricing and mix, and operational efficiencies. EBITDA margin expanded to 28.3%, marking the fourth straight quarter of year-over-year margin improvement.

Momentum is expected to have continued in the second quarter, aided by semiconductor market growth and recent business wins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter Electronic Materials VA sales is $96 million, indicating 26% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $26.1 million, or 27% of VA sales, representing a 47% increase from the prior-year quarter. If achieved, the segment would deliver its fifth consecutive quarter of margin expansion.

In Precision Optics, first-quarter VA sales of $30.7 million marked a 43% year-over-year increase and the highest quarterly sales since 2021. Growth was fueled by new program wins and improving demand across all major end markets. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $5.5 million, or 17.9% of VA sales, against a loss of $0.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher volumes, favorable product mix and continued execution of the business transformation strategy drove the sharp turnaround.

The favorable trends are expected to have carried into the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for Precision Optics VA sales of $31.8 million, reflecting 30% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $5.1 million, or 16% of VA sales, more than doubling from the year-ago quarter. This would mark the segment's sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year margin expansion.

The Performance Materials segment witnessed a 13% decline in VA sales to $139.5 million in the first quarter primarily due to lower precision clad strip shipments during the production ramp. Excluding this business, performance was largely stable, as strength in aerospace & defense and telecom & data center offset softer energy sales caused by shipment timing. Adjusted EBITDA was down 32% to $28 million, or 20.1% of VA, reflecting lower precision clad strip volumes and unfavorable operational performance carried over from the prior year.

However, the order book continues to build, driven by strong demand in aerospace and defense, energy, and telecom and data center. Management expected a sequential step up in both top and bottom lines in the second quarter, led by stronger aerospace & defense and PMI shipments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VA sales for the second quarter for the Performance Materials segment is $173 million, implying 2% year-over-year growth and an 11% sequential increase. Adjusted EBITDA projection is $39.5 million, a 5% dip compared with the prior-year quarter but a 41% jump from the first quarter of 2026.

MTRN’s Price Performance

Materion shares have gained 79.8% in a year compared with the industry’s 35.2% growth.



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How is Materion’s Peer Placed in Q2?

ATI Inc. ATI is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.32% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.03 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 39.2%. ATI has an average earnings surprise of 8.6% over the trailing four quarters.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are two Basic Materials stocks, which according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming release.

Ternium TX, scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4, has an Earnings ESP of +21.40% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for Ternium for the second quarter of 2026 is pegged at $1.29 per share, suggesting an 0.8% year-over-year increase. TX has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.51%.

Avient Corporation AVNT, scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 6, has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for Avient for the second quarter of 2026 is 89 cents per share, indicating an 11.2% year-over-year increase. Avient has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.1%.

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