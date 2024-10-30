News & Insights

Markets
MTRN

Materion Q3 Profit Declines, But Sales Rise

October 30, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Materion Corporation (MTRN), a materials solutions company, Wednesday reported net income of $22.29 million, or $1.07 per share for the third quarter, lower than $26.56 million, or $1.27 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher cost of sales.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $29.6 million or $1.41 per share, in line with the Consensus estimates. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating profit was $31.3 million, down from $36.5 million last year.

Net sales for the quarter, however, increased to $436.72 million from $403.07 million in the prior-year period. Analysts were expecting revenue of $416.4 million.

For the full year, Materion expects adjusted EPS in the range of $5.20 - $5.40. The Street is looking for $5.27.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.