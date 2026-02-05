Materion (MTRN) Surges 4.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Materion (MTRN) shares soared 4.6% in the last trading session to close at $151.63. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 7.7% gain over the past four weeks.

In the third quarter of 2025, Materion posted revenues of $445 million, up 1.9% year-over-year driven by strength in non-China semiconductor and space. The company expects to report a strong fourth quarter performance. It expected its 2025 adjusted EPS to be between $5.30 and $5.70, indicating an increase of 3% year-over-year at midpoint.

This supplier of engineered materials to technology companies is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Revenues are expected to be $461 million, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Materion, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 17.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MTRN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Materion belongs to the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Denison Mine (DNN), closed the last trading session 10% lower at $3.69. Over the past month, DNN has returned 25%.

For Denison Mine, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -50% over the past month to -$0.02. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. Denison Mine currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Materion Corporation (MTRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Denison Mine Corp (DNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.