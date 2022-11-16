Materion (MTRN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.90, changing hands as low as $80.60 per share. Materion Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTRN's low point in its 52 week range is $64.89 per share, with $97.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.82.

