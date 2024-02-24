Materion (MTRN) Price Target Increased by 11.63% to 151.73

The average one-year price target for Materion (NYSE:MTRN) has been revised to 151.72 / share. This is an increase of 11.63% from the prior estimate of 135.92 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 134.33 to a high of 168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.55% from the latest reported closing price of 131.31 / share.

Materion Declares $0.13 Dividend

On January 31, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2024 will receive the payment on March 8, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $131.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.66%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 1.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Materion. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTRN is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 23,400K shares. The put/call ratio of MTRN is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,392K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 10.87% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,348K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,223K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,314K shares, representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 688K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 70.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 642K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRN by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Materion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Its unique product portfolio includes high performance alloys, beryllium products, clad metal strip, composite metals, ceramics, inorganic chemicals, microelectronics packaging materials, precision optics, thin film coatings, and thin film deposition materials.

