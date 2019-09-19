Materion (MTRN) and Hanger (HNGR) Are Aggressive Growth Rank Buys

Brian Bolan is the Aggressive Growth Stock Strategist here at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth radar screen. This time around Brian gives us two names that are not traditionally thought of as aggressive growth names. Materion MTRN is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has an A for the Growth Style Score. That gets the stock on Brian’s radar screen and you can see the recent move in gold has helped the miner out. Brian shows us a good earnings history and positive estimate revisions for that stock. Next up is Hanger HNGR a healthcare play that doesn’t have the best earnings history or revisions, but it is still a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has an A for the Growth Style Score. Brian likes the chart for this stock and is looking for the stock to test the highs from a few years ago.

