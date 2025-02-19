MATERION Earnings Results: $MTRN Reports Quarterly Earnings

MATERION ($MTRN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.55 per share, beating estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $436,870,000, missing estimates of $441,884,400 by $-5,014,400.

MATERION Insider Trading Activity

MATERION insiders have traded $MTRN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHELLY MARIE CHADWICK (Vice President, Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,805 shares for an estimated $116,004,498 .

. GREGORY R. CHEMNITZ (VP General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $445,330.

MATERION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of MATERION stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MATERION Government Contracts

We have seen $2,483,400 of award payments to $MTRN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

