MATERION Earnings Results: $MTRN Reports Quarterly Earnings

MATERION ($MTRN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.55 per share, beating estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $436,870,000, missing estimates of $441,884,400 by $-5,014,400.
MATERION Insider Trading Activity
MATERION insiders have traded $MTRN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHELLY MARIE CHADWICK (Vice President, Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,805 shares for an estimated $116,004,498.
- GREGORY R. CHEMNITZ (VP General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $445,330.
MATERION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of MATERION stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 9,067,721 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $896,616,252
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 257,637 shares (+16.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,475,146
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 144,228 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,261,264
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 104,530 shares (+3.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,335,926
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 79,292 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,869,603
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB removed 77,251 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,638,578
- PHOCAS FINANCIAL CORP. removed 64,926 shares (-85.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,419,882
MATERION Government Contracts
We have seen $2,483,400 of award payments to $MTRN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EDGE LARGE DIAMETER BLANK I-220-H BERYLLIUM: $2,483,400
