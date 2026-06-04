Materion Director Trims His Stake — The Backlog Says the Story Isn't Over

Key Points

Sold 2,500 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$517,000.

The transaction represented 7.01% of Khilnani's direct holdings prior to the sale.

All shares disposed were held directly, with no indirect or derivative participation.

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Vinod M. Khilnani, Director of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN), reported the sale of 2,500 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions on May 13, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,500 Transaction value ~$517,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 13,171 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.78 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($207.00); post-transaction value based on May 13, 2026 market close ($210.91).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Khilnani’s historical selling activity?

This is only the second open-market sale in the past year, with a trade size of 2,500 shares that falls within the observed range (2,500–4,000 shares) for his recent sell transactions, while most prior Form 4 activity has been administrative (non-dispositive).

This is only the second open-market sale in the past year, with a trade size of 2,500 shares that falls within the observed range (2,500–4,000 shares) for his recent sell transactions, while most prior Form 4 activity has been administrative (non-dispositive). What is the impact on total and direct ownership following this sale?

Khilnani’s direct holdings declined from 35,682 to 13,171 shares, while total ownership (including indirect) stands at roughly 33,000 shares, with no change in indirect holdings.

Khilnani’s direct holdings declined from 35,682 to 13,171 shares, while total ownership (including indirect) stands at roughly 33,000 shares, with no change in indirect holdings. Were any derivative securities or option exercises involved in this trade?

No options or derivative securities were exercised or sold; all shares disposed were held directly as common stock, and no exercisable options remain outstanding.

No options or derivative securities were exercised or sold; all shares disposed were held directly as common stock, and no exercisable options remain outstanding. Does the reduced trade size indicate a change in selling pace or a reflection of lower capacity?

The smaller transaction size is consistent with a lower remaining direct share inventory, as Khilnani’s direct holdings have contracted by approximately two-thirds over the past year, constraining the notional size of subsequent sales.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.92 billion Net income (TTM) $76.50 million Dividend yield 0.45% 1-year price change 197%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 1, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Materion offers advanced engineered materials, including beryllium alloys, specialty metals, precision optics, and chemical products for semiconductor, aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, and electronics markets.

It generates revenue through the production and direct sale of high-performance materials and components, leveraging proprietary manufacturing capabilities and vertically integrated supply chains.

The company serves a global customer base of industrial manufacturers, semiconductor companies, defense contractors, and technology firms seeking specialized materials for critical applications.

Materion Corporation is a leading supplier of advanced materials and precision components, operating across multiple high-growth sectors including semiconductors, aerospace, and industrial technology. The company leverages a vertically integrated business model, from mining and refining to finished product manufacturing, which supports product quality and supply chain reliability. Materion's focus on engineered materials and specialty solutions provides a competitive edge in serving demanding, innovation-driven industries worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Materion has nearly tripled over the past year, but context matters. The one-year earnings picture looks strong partly because the company is bouncing off a trough — the trailing P/E spiked sharply in early 2025 as earnings compressed, then normalized as results recovered. The forward multiple expanding 152% alongside that recovery tells you the market now expects the rebound to continue, not just stabilize. That bet rests on real structural advantages. Beryllium alloys and specialty metals aren't something a competitor stands up overnight, and the vertically integrated model is a genuine moat in markets where material failure carry serious consequences. Semiconductor fabs, defense contractors, and aerospace primes don't switch suppliers for a few basis points of savings. The risk is that recovery trades have a shorter runway than compounder trades, and Khilnani selling into a near-tripling is rational — not a signal. The business is worth owning, but at these levels, position size matters. Watch whether earnings growth holds as the trough comparisons fade — that's when you find out if the re-rating was earned. For more on the semiconductor manufacturers driving demand for Materion's materials, this breakdown of the industry's biggest players by revenue is worth a look

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Materion. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.