Materion Corporation (MTRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Materion Corporation (MTRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MTRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MTRN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $93.1, the dividend yield is .52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTRN was $93.1, representing a -1.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.30 and a 80.22% increase over the 52 week low of $51.66.

MTRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.95. Zacks Investment Research reports MTRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 88.42%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mtrn Dividend History page.

