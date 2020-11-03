Dividends
MTRN

Materion Corporation (MTRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Materion Corporation (MTRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MTRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MTRN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.33, the dividend yield is .9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTRN was $51.33, representing a -19.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.83 and a 96.29% increase over the 52 week low of $26.15.

MTRN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). MTRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports MTRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -36.05%, compared to an industry average of 15.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTRN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTRN

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular