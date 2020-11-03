Materion Corporation (MTRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Materion Corporation (MTRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MTRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MTRN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.33, the dividend yield is .9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTRN was $51.33, representing a -19.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.83 and a 96.29% increase over the 52 week low of $26.15.

MTRN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). MTRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports MTRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -36.05%, compared to an industry average of 15.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTRN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.