Materion Corporation (MTRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 26, 2021

Materion Corporation (MTRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MTRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $77.83, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTRN was $77.83, representing a -3.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.70 and a 57.2% increase over the 52 week low of $49.51.

MTRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports MTRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 55.67%, compared to an industry average of 28.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTRN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

