Materion Corporation (MTRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

Materion Corporation (MTRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MTRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MTRN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTRN was $69.48, representing a -4.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.53 and a 165.7% increase over the 52 week low of $26.15.

MTRN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). MTRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports MTRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -35.89%, compared to an industry average of 17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTRN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.