Materion Corporation (MTRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Materion Corporation (MTRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MTRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.51, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTRN was $59.51, representing a -13.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.75 and a 127.57% increase over the 52 week low of $26.15.

MTRN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). MTRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.05. Zacks Investment Research reports MTRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34.8%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTRN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MTRN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MTRN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an increase of 4.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MTRN at 3.3%.

