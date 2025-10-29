MATERION Corp Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - MATERION Corp (MTRN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $25.41 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $22.29 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MATERION Corp reported adjusted earnings of $27.3 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $444.80 million from $436.71 million last year.

MATERION Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.41 Mln. vs. $22.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $444.80 Mln vs. $436.71 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 - $5.70

