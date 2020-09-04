Materion Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MTRN

In trading on Friday, shares of Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.33, changing hands as low as $52.68 per share. Materion Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTRN's low point in its 52 week range is $26.15 per share, with $68.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.91.

