Materials, trade optimism drive TSX higher at open

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, aided by a fresh wave of trade optimism and rise in material stocks.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 39.87 points, or 0.23%, at 17,158.31.

