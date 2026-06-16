Materials Stocks Shine Again; TSX Remains Firm After Hitting New High

(RTTNews) - After advancing to a new all-time high, the Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index eased a bit on Tuesday, but remained in positive territory, supported by gains in materials and financials sectors.

Energy stocks fell, weighed down by weak oil prices. Consumer discretionary and technology stocks were the other notable losers.

Optimism surrounding a U.S.-Iran peace deal continues to aid sentiment. Meanwhile, investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 123.45 points or 0.35% at 35,399.09 nearly half an hour past noon. Earlier, the index touched a new record high of 35,456.79.

The Materials Capped Index was up 1.8% a little while ago. Ssr Mining, up 9.1%, is the biggest gainer in the index. Discovery Silver Corp., Franco-Nevada Corporation, Wheaton Precious Metals, Centerra Gold, Seabridge Gold, G Mining Ventures, Orla Mining, Agnico Eagle Mines and Silvercorp Metals moved up 2.3%-4%.

Among financials stocks, Sprott and Intact Financial Corporation gained 2.5% and 2%, respectively. Goeasy, Bank of Montreal, Brookfield Asset Management, Sun Life Financial, National Bank of Canada, IA Financial Corporation, Bank of Nova Scotia, Manulife Financial and Definity Financial Corporation moved up 1%-1.5%.

The Energy Capped Index shed about 2%. Terravest Industries, Ces Energy Solutions, Cenovus Energy, Baytex Energy Corp., Kelt Exploration, Vermilion Energy, Athabasca Oil Corp and Suncor Energy drifted down 2.3%-5%.

Technology stocks Docebo and Celestica lost 4.6% and 4%, respectively. BlackBerry, Tecsys, Dye & Durham and Descartes Systems Group shed 2%-2.5%.

The Consumer Discretionary Index dropped about 3.4%. Gildan Activewear tanked nearly 24% following the release of a short report from Jehoshaphat Research questioning the company's organic growth and sales practices.

Aritzia dropped nearly 6.5%. Magna International, Brp, Pet Valu Holdings and Dollarama posted moderate losses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.