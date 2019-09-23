Materials SPAC BI Acquisition withdraws $200 million IPO

BI Acquisition, a blank check company led by Bedrock Industries executives targeting the materials sector, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Monday. It had filed last Friday, September 20, 2019, to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at a price of $10.



The Miami, FL-based company was founded in 2019 and had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BIACU. Deutsche Bank was set to be the sole bookrunner on the deal.



