Materials, energy thrust TSX to record high

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Thursday, powered by gains in commodity-linked materials and energy sectors.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE set a new all-time high of 16859.59 points.

* At 9:58 a.m. ET (1358 GMT), TSX was up 58.04 points, or 0.35%, at 16,858.33.

* Ten of the index's 11 major sectors were higher with the materials sector .GSPTTMT adding 0.8%.

* The sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose after gold bounced above $1,500 an ounce as focus returned to global growth risks and Middle East tensions. GOL/

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of gold miners Iamgold Corp IMG.TO, which jumped 3.1%, followed by those of Barrick Gold ABX.TO, which rose 2.8%.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.6%, mirroring gains in oil prices which were supported by supply risks as the market assesses the fallout from last weekend's drone attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure.

* U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.7%. O/R

* Canada added 49,300 jobs in August as hiring in the trade, transportation and utilities sector led broad-based gains, according to a report from ADP released on Thursday.

* Canadian home prices rose for the fourth consecutive month in August, while the annual increase in prices picked up for the first time in nine months, data on Thursday showed.

* On the TSX, 164 issues were higher, while 66 issues declined for a 2.48-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.61 million shares traded.

* CannTrust Holdings TRST.TO fell 2.9%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of West Fraser WFT.TO, down 2.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were BCE Inc BCE.TO, Canadian Imperial Bank CM.TO and Black Iron Inc BKI.TO.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 25 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 23.45 million shares.

