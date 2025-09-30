Materials Analysis Technology (TPEX:3587) Price Target Decreased by 10.68% to 240.21

The average one-year price target for Materials Analysis Technology (TPEX:3587) has been revised to NT$240.21 / share. This is a decrease of 10.68% from the prior estimate of NT$268.94 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$223.21 to a high of NT$262.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.52% from the latest reported closing price of NT$281.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Materials Analysis Technology. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3587 is 0.01%, an increase of 70.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.02% to 2,725K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 709K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 652K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 385K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3587 by 19.02% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 161K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 160K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

