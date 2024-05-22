News & Insights

Materialise Schedules 2024 Shareholders' Meeting

Materialise (MTLS) has released an update.

Materialise NV, a leader in 3D printing solutions and software, has scheduled its Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting for June 4, 2024. Shareholders can access meeting notices and related documents, including the annual report, on the company’s website. With over three decades in the sector, Materialise boasts extensive expertise in sustainable 3D printing across various industries.

