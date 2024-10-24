News & Insights

Materialise reports Q3 EPS EUR0.05 vs. EUR0.07 last year

October 24, 2024 — 06:45 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue up 14.2% to EUR68.65M vs. EUR60.13M a year ago. CEO Brigitte de Vet-Veithen commented, “In the third quarter of 2024 Materialise (MTLS) once again delivered strong operational results. Our consolidated revenue of EUR68.65M rose more than 14% compared to the same period last year, with increased revenue in all three of our business segments. Materialise Medical posted an especially strong quarter with revenue increasing more than 24%. At the same time, we grew our consolidated Adjusted EBIT by 89% to EUR4.41Mwithout compromising our continued investments to drive future growth.”

