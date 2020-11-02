Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To €25.63

There's been a major selloff in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with the stock down 31% to US$33.97. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:MTLS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Following the latest results, Materialise's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of €195.1m in 2021. This would be a solid 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Materialise is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of €0.04 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €204.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.12 in 2021. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a large cut to earnings per share numbers.

The average price target climbed 15% to €25.63despite the reduced earnings forecasts, suggesting that this earnings impact could be a positive for the stock, once it passes. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Materialise, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €37.98 and the most bearish at €19.63 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Materialise's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 11% increase next year well below the historical 15%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Materialise is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Materialise. Sadly, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Materialise going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

