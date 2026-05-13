Materialise NV - Depositary Receipt (MTLS) Price Target Increased by 16.07% to 10.55

The average one-year price target for Materialise NV - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:MTLS) has been revised to $10.55 / share. This is an increase of 16.07% from the prior estimate of $9.09 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $12.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.51% from the latest reported closing price of $5.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Materialise NV - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 10.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTLS is 0.03%, an increase of 71.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.64% to 6,836K shares. The put/call ratio of MTLS is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,174K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares , representing an increase of 14.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTLS by 22.56% over the last quarter.

Rock Point Advisors holds 1,005K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLS by 3.85% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 629K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 553K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares , representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLS by 28.82% over the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 447K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares , representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTLS by 0.36% over the last quarter.

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