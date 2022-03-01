Materialise (MTLS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Materialise NV MTLS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 3, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 325%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 141.3%, on average.



Headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, Materialise provides additive manufacturing and medical software and sophisticated 3D printing services. The company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues on the back of solid operational performance in its all three segments.



During the quarter, Materialise and Proponent announced a partnership that will raise the profile of 3D printing in aerospace aftermarket supply chains. Headquartered in Brea, CA, Proponent is an independent aircraft parts distributor. The companies aim to partner with aerospace OEMs and suppliers to offer a solution for aftermarket parts where 3D printing is featured alongside other manufacturing technologies.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $60 million, which indicates growth of 7.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 6 cents, suggesting an increase of 50%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Materialise. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Materialise’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at 6 cents.

Zacks Rank: Materialise currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

