Materialise (MTLS) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know

Materialise (MTLS) closed the most recent trading day at $17.63, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company had lost 9.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Materialise as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 162.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $58.56 million, up 9.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $254.82 million, which would represent changes of -26.92% and +6.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Materialise. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Materialise is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Materialise is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 94.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 51.99.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

