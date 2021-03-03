Materialise (MTLS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Materialise NV (Symbol: MTLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.97, changing hands as low as $37.50 per share. Materialise NV shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTLS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.65 per share, with $87.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.27.

