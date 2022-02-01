Materialise (MTLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Materialise (MTLS) closed at $20.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company had lost 16.25% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Materialise will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Materialise to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $60.92 million, up 9.58% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Materialise should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Materialise is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Materialise has a Forward P/E ratio of 87.9 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 49.9.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MTLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.