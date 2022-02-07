Materialise (MTLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Materialise (MTLS) closed at $20.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company had lost 8.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.01%.

Materialise will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Materialise is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $60.92 million, up 9.58% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Materialise. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Materialise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Materialise has a Forward P/E ratio of 86.19 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 49.52.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

