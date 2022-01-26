Materialise (MTLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Materialise (MTLS) closed at $18.38, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company had lost 23.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Materialise as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $60.92 million, up 9.58% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Materialise should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Materialise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Materialise is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 79.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 44.82, which means Materialise is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

