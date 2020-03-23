Match Sets Up Advice Hotline for Dating in Age of Social Distancing

Sure you can Skype with family and friends during the coronavirus pandemic, and even play online games with virtual friends around the world to feel connected. But in a world of self-isolation, affairs of the heart are a lonely subject.

However, online dating giant Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) is coming to the rescue. It's launched The Dating While Distancing Hotline, a free service where daters can chat live with an expert for free about concerns they have regarding the current dating scene.

According to the site, "It's a tricky time in dating right now. We get it. And with social distancing quickly becoming the new normal, the relationship rules just got a lot more blurry. That's where our experts come in."

Callers can get advice on how to navigate quarantines, setting up successful video dates, and more.

Look but don't touch

Match also says that in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, it plans to launch its own video chat service that will allow singles to build connections with others face-to-face. It coincides with Match's Plenty of Fish launching a free livestreaming service call Live! to encourage singles to "date from a distance."

In partnership with The Meet Group, with which Match had once sought a union, Plenty of Fish is rolling out the service to select metropolitan areas this week, with some 80% of the country to be covered next week. The app's global users will have access to it by the end of April.

Match's advice hotline number is 888-302-6224 and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST. Plenty of Fish users can tap the Live! icon on the app to access the livestream.

